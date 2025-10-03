A Yola High Court in Adamawa State has granted bail to the Chairman of Concerned Citizens, Gambo Nakura, after spending 23 days in prison for allegedly insulting the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and others

Advertisement

Equally, the court has quashed the proceedings of the Chief Magistrate Court II presided by M. A. Adamu, which remanded the applicant in prison custody since 10th September, 2025.

The High Court presided by Justice Christopher Dominic Mapeo, admitted Gambo Nakura to bail in his ruling delivered on Friday.

Advertisement

The court also directed the transfer of the case from the Chief Magistrate Court II to the Upper Area Court II sitting in Yola, Adamawa State for adjudication.

Justice Mapeo, admitted Nakura to bail in the sum of N5 million and a reliable surety who must be resident in Yola and must be a person of integrity.

Earlier, in its ruling, the court dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the Registrar, Chief Magistrate Court II as well as the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State for lacking in merits.

Justice Mapeo stated that the offences for which the defendant was being held were bailable and that the prosecution had failed to tender evidence before the court to convince the court that the applicant will jump bail if granted.

Justice Mapeo held that the bail condition by the lower court, stipulating only one person as the defendant’s surety was unfair, and quashed the entire proceedings.

After ruling, Counsel to the Applicant, E. O. Odo, and that of the Respondents, D. I. Kulthu (Senior State Counsel I) appreciated the court for the ruling.

Nakura was arraigned before the magistrate court for defamation of character, use of insulting and abusive language, disturbance of public peace on personalities of Mallam Ribadu, the wife of former President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, Dr. Modi Halilu, and the National Vice Chairman, North-East Zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Mustapha Salihu.