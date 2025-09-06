A mining company based in Kebbi State, Eltahdam Exploration Limited, has been asked to cease operation by a Chief Magistrates Court in the state.

The court, in an order dated September 2, 2025, restrained the company from further operations pending the hearing and the determination of the suit brought by Haruna Muhammad Jika, the village head of Libata community and 26 others.

In the case with suit number BK/288DC/2025 and motion number BK/53NV/2025, the complainant listed the company and one Abdulhakeem Nuhu as defendants

At the last adjourned date, the complainants sought the extension of an order issued on August 6, 2025 restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants, their privies or workmen from further entering Libata, Kabirba and Kwanga villages, Warra District, Ngaski local government area, Kebbi State, with the purpose of working pending their arraignment before the court.

According to the applicants, the purpose of the interim injunction is to maintain the status quo and to avoid any unforeseen action.

After listening to parties in the matter, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Aliyu Ngaski, granted the order as prayed.

The court also ordered that the 1st respondent/ defendant be served with a fresh criminal summons against the next adjourned date and the 2nd respondent/ defendant is ordered to comply with the provisions of section 460 and 461 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2021, Kebbi State (ACII).

The court fixed the matter for September 16, 2025, for the arraignment of the respondents/ defendants.

The court issued the order following a legal action initiated by the host communities of Libata, Kabirba, and Kwanga villages.

The communities were host to Three Crown Mines Limited, a mining company operating in the community before its mine site was shut down as a result of dispute over the ownership of the site.

The community argued that it did not sign any Community Development Agreement (CDA) with El-Tahdam Exploration Limited, stating that it went into Community Development Agreement with only Three Crown Mines Limited which kept all obligations as agreed until it was shut down.