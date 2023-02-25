A magistrate Court has remanded two men for vandalising property belonging to Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

Both men, Abdullahi Yinusa and Abdullahi Musa were caught vandalising cables and a transformer respectively before they were arrested and charged to court.

This was made known, in a statement by the EKEDC head of corporate communications & strategy, Mr. Babatunde Lasaki.

According to the statement, Mr. Abdullahi Yinusa was caught vandalising 70mm (about 2.76 in) core electric cables at No 38 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was detained by the Police at Bar Beach Police Station and arraigned at the Lagos Magisterial District on the 3rd of January 2023.

On the 25th of January 2023, Yinusa was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment for each of two counts of vandalizing electric cables to run concurrently.

Similarly, Mr. Abdullahi Musa was arraigned at the Kirikiri Magistrate Court on the 20th of February 2023 for stealing a transformer cable and destroying a 500kva transformer belonging to Eko Electricity Company (EKEDC).

He was tried by Mr. E.O. Owumi and was sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour to start from the date of remand in custody.

Lasaki reiterated that vandalism is one of the leading causes of poor power supply within EKEDC’s operation network and assured customers that the electricity distribution company will continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice and face the full wrath of the law.

He further called on members of the public to report suspicious activity around its infrastructure to the nearest EKEDC office or any of the company’s official complaint channels.

Lasaki reiterated EKEDC’s commitment to providing quality power supply to its customers and encouraged them to assist the company in its fight against vandalism.