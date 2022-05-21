A Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Tinubu has convicted and sentenced a former banker, Samuel Arayode, to 10 years imprisonment for stealing and forgery.

Magistrate Adeola Olumide-Fusika, jailed Arayode after she found him guilty of the three-count charge of stealing the sum of N540,000 belonging to his employer and forging a Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate brought against him by the police.

Magistrate Olumide-Fusika sentenced Arayode to 18 months on count one for forgery, seven years on count two for stealing and 18 months for conspiracy on count three.

She also ordered the convict to refund the stolen money to the bank with interest.

The court held that the jail terms would run concurrently, meaning Arayode would only spend a maximum of seven years in jail.

The judgment followed a seven-year trial before two magistrates.

The Police had told the court that the convict secured the job with the bank’s Ikota, Lagos branch using the certificate he forged in 2010.

The convict, now 28, was said to have committed the offences in 2014 when he was 20 years old.

He was arraigned on a charge marked L/125/2014 on August 26, 2014, before Senior Magistrate A.T. Omoyele of the same court.

The police prosecutor, Ben Ekundayo had told the court that the offences contravened sections 409, 285 (7) and 363 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, following which he was granted bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the like sum.