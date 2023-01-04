A group of ethnic youth leaders, the Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC) has celebrated the judgment of an Abuja High Court that barred the Department of State Services (DSS) from inviting, arresting and detaining the Cental Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over fabricated allegations of terrorism funding.

Justice M.A. Hassan, had while delivering the judgment last Thursday, in a suit seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and all officers under their control from instigating the arrest of Emefiele, barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The group described the judgment as a landmark one that will remain indelible in the history of the country.

The NEYLC is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

They made their position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiama.

The statement reads, “We, ethnic youth leaders in this country welcome and celebrate the decision of the Abuja high court on the wrongful move by the DSS to put Dr Emefiele behind bar and prosecute him on trump up charges.

“This judgment has further proved that the judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The court verdict is not only a landmark one, it is legendary and commendable.

“We urge the DSS and its leadership to allow common sense to prevail and obey the court judgment to the letter.

“They must, in respect for the judiciary and the nation’s constitution, desist from harassing Dr. Emefiele. They must allow him to concentrate on his national assignment and deliver on the lofty reforms of the apex bank.”