Justice Rita Offili Ajumogobia has ordered the remand of a lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, and four others at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Area 10, Abuja, until November 10, following their arraignment on charges of cyberbullying a serving lawmaker, Senator Shehu Baba Umar.

The lawyer was put on trial by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Thursday, along with four others: Daure David, Ishaq Abubakar Muhammed, Abdulrashid Abdullahi Musa, and Nasiru Usman Abubakar, for allegedly blackmailing the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The IGP arraigned them on eleven-count charges bordering on cyber bullying, advance fee fraud and extortion.

However, when the charges were read before Justice Rita Offili Ajumogobia, the lawyer and the other four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Upon the not-guilty pleas of the lawyer and his co-defendants, Counsel to the prosecution, Victor Okoye, requested a trial date and that the defendants be remanded to Kuje Prison, Abuja.

Counsel to the lawyer, Affis Matanmi, however, moved a bail application on behalf of his client, who he stated is a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court and will not interfere with the police investigation or witnesses if admitted to bail.

He reminded the court that the police, on their own, granted the first defendant administrative bail, which he did not jump because, as a lawyer, he was aware of the consequences of jumping bail.

However, the bail request was vehemently opposed by the prosecution’s counsel, Victor Okoye, who informed the court that shortly after the lawyer was admitted to bail, he had engaged in two other instances of cyberbullying and that he was a prominent figure in five of the eleven counts.

Okoye argued that, although the first defendant is a confirmed legal practitioner, he does not deserve any preferential or special treatment because there is no provision in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the 1999 Constitution that confers any special treatment on any legal practitioner involved in criminality.

After taking arguments for and against the bail application, Justice Ajumogobia ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Force CID till November 10 for the lawyer to the first defendant to file a further affidavit and reply on point of law to the weighty allegations contained in the counter affidavit of the prosecution.

The Judge subsequently adjourned the matter till November 10.

In count one, the defendants were alleged to have, sometime in 2025, conspired among themselves “to commit an offence, to wit: cyberstalking against Senator Shehu Buba Umar.”

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 27(1)(b) and punishable under Section 21(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024.

In count three, Abdulrahman, the 1st defendant, was alleged to have, sometime in 2025, intentionally sent a video via his TikTok handle with the user name “Kibanna Channel” and his YouTube channel to defame the lawmaker by linking him to sponsorship of banditry with a view to tarnishing his image as a serving Senator.

The suspect was alleged to have stated that “Senator Umar, a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a sponsor of banditry and called for his investigation, a statement you made by means of computer systems and network, knowing same to be false, for the purpose of causing breakdown of law and order and causing the Senator fear of death.

The offence is also said to be contrary to Section 24(1)(5) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 (as amended) 2024, among other counts.

In one of the counts, Daure David was accused of attempting to collect N5 million from Senator Umar under false pretences that the money would be used to settle those planning to protest against him.