By KUNLE OLASANMI, ORJIME MOSES |

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered a substituted service on the accountant-general of the federation, Mr Ahmed Idris.

The court ordered the plaintiff in the suit, Incorporated Trustees of Youth Empowerment and Equal Justice to serve the originating summon on any staff or official of the office of the AGF.

The plaintiff in the suit, Incorporated Trustees Of Youth Empowerment And Equal Justice, through their counsel, Mr Obnna Amohra, had prayed the court to order the removal from office of Mr Idris.

According to the suit, Mr Idris is illegally occupying the office of the AGF, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60years and 35 years of service as a public servant.

The plaintiff in the suit, prayed the court to direct Idris to forthwith refund to the Federal Government of Nigeria all salaries, emoluments, entitlements and other benefits received, collected or paid to him in the capacity of the accountant-general of the federation from November 25, 2020 till date of his retirement.

Idris was expected to retire from service as the AGF on November 25, 2020. The plaintiff, after being unable to serve the defendant with the originating summon approached the court for an order of substituted service.