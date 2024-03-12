A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iseyin, Oyo State has remanded a 23-year-old husband, Aderoju Timothy, at the Correctional Center, Abolongo, Oyo for beating his pregnant wife, Awesu Rokeebat to death.

Magistrate A.S Durowoju, who adjourned the case and asked that Timothy be remanded till when the case will be brought to court for hearing.

Aderoju was on Monday arraigned before the court on murder charge.

Aderoju had allegedly beaten his 21-year-old wife on the 29th day of February, 2024 at Ajadi-Oke Compound, Ijemba Area of Iseyin.

The deceased’s family confirmed before the court that the suspect hit his wife with his fist in her stomach through which she lost consciousness before giving up later at the hospital.

The Prosecution said the suspect committed the offence contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol 11, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.