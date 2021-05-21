The unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19 to the global economy forced many businesses in various ways to think outside the box.

In the words of CashBox’s CEO, Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun: “Covid-19 was a shocker to the world, especially businesses; no one ever imagined the world would shut down.”

However, he and his staff at CashBox, a digital savings platform, found a way to milk the situation.

His words: “The moment everything shut down and we had to work from home, I and the team had a meeting and we knew we just had to make the best of what we had. We had to come up with a narrative that would make sense to people and encourage them to save while the world was “locked down”. People weren’t going to work, no eat-out, no cinemas, no social event, so it also meant people weren’t spending money.”

Aigbogun and his staff at CashBox started a campaign on social media encouraging people to “start saving the money they would have ordinarily spent when the world was normal.”

According to him, “that really drove our savings pool higher.”

Since founding CashBox aka Cashboxng in 2019, Aigbogun avowed that he has learned big lessons about doing business in Nigeria.

Said he: “Our population is key and every business should learn to use that to their advantage. Also, nobody is going to help you at the initial stage, it all rests on your shoulder. But with a great product and a never-say-die attitude, the business will grow and before you know it, everyone starts coming on board to help out.”

To young and aspiring entrepreneurs, he offered this piece of advice: “Everyone should just get up and start that business. That idea you are nurturing, don’t waste too much time nurturing it, take it to the market and let the market guide you. Too many entrepreneurs waste time at the idea generation stage and almost never get their product into the market for fear of the unknown.”