ADVERTISEMENT

As schools in the nation’s capital commence activities for the second term academic calendar, the FCT Adminiion has issued a strong warning to management of both private and public schools to strictly adhere to established safety protocols, in the wake of the Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

The FCTA issued the warning through its Education Secretariat at the weekend, following the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Education on maintaining the resumption date of 18th, January 2021.

In a statement by the Education Secretariat’s spokesman, Kabiru Musa, all Schools in FCT were directed to resume accordingly, while emphasizing on total compliance with Covid-19 protocols and School resumption guidelines and checklist earlier released for FCT Schools.

Musa, explained that the Ag. Secretary and Director, Administration and Finance, Mal. Leramoh Abdulrazaq said, “the Education Management has always placed the safety of the Staff and Students as priority as they return back to their various schools for the new academic term after the festive break and has gone ahead also to ensure neccessary modalities are worked out for safe resumption amidst the second wave of Covid-19.”

He recalled that, in the wake of the October resumption after the long periods of lockdown,the FCT Administration had made adequate provision for all needed for safe re-opening.

The Acting secretary added that school authorities have been directed to leave no stone unturned to ensure staff and students complied to all laid down rules and regulations while making use of all items provided already and close every gaps for the commencement of full academic activities in the Schools.

He noted that further arrangements have been concluded for regular School monitoring and inspection by the Department of Quality Assurance and Other Monitoring units of the various Boards under the Education Secretariat.

He therefore appealed to stakeholders “not to toy with their health and security but play their various roles in complementing and sustaining all the safety measures, the FCT Administration has already put in place.”