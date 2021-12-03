The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has approved the administration of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

According to a statement signed by the head, public relations unit, NPHCDA, Mohammad Ohitoto, Friday night, the executive director/CEO, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the eligibility criteria for taking the booster dose are any person of 18 years and above, time interval of six months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech and time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

He said consequent upon the development, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination site for their booster doses as from the 10th of December, 2021 across all states of the federation.

Shuaib explained that a COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus and urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the federal government.

He said the list of the vaccination sites is available on the NPHCDA website: www.nphcda.gov.ng.