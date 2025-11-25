The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado, has directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to intensify surveillance, strengthen patrols around cemeteries and ensure swift arrest of perpetrators of grave desecration in Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dungus Abdulkarim, told journalists in Damaturu that an investigation was currently in progress as the Potiskum Division Police received another disturbing report of grave desecration.

According to him, the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters received a distress call from community members on 23 November, 2025, at about 12 midnight, reporting that unknown persons had trespassed into the Nahuta graveyard in Potiskum, exhumed the grave of a child, and escaped with the corpse.

He said that, after receiving the report from the community, a team of policemen from Potiskum Division visited the scene and confirmed that, the grave has been desecrated and the corpse removed by persons yet to be identified.

Upon receipt of the information, police operatives mobilised to the scene, conducted an on-the-spot assessment, and immediately commenced investigation.

Dungus said the Command expressed deep concern over the alarming and emerging trend.

It will be recalled that earlier this month, a similar grave desecration incident occurred in Jakusko LGA, where efforts to track down the suspects remain ongoing.

The CP strongly condemned the heinous and barbaric acts, describing them as nefarious and unacceptable.

CP Ado further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Police by providing credible information that will aid in apprehending those behind these criminal acts.

He assured the public of the Command’s full commitment to protecting all sacred places and ensuring that such miscreants were brought to justice.