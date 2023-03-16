The newly elected chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Cross River State, Comrade Gregory Ulayi, has distanced himself from the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate.

Online news platforms were awashed with the report of endorsement of the Cross River State APC governorship candidate in the March 18 elections, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, by leaders of organised Labour in the State on Wenesday shortly after the labour leaders interfaced with the the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

But, Ulayi said the reports were untrue as the State NLC leadership did not endorse the any governorship candidate.

“We did adopt or endorse the APC candidate. I had just been elected as new chairman of NLC in the state who is yet to take over from the former chairman.

“That is probably because the leadershiip of NLC is yet to conduct a handing-over to me. Yes, we had an interface with the state governor and what my former chairman said was that we are partnering with state government’s power back to South agenda.

“At the Labour Centre, we didn’t adopt any candidate. We cannot adopt candidate A, B or C, ours is to work with any of the candidates who wins the election to become governor.

“As a person, the Labour Union that I know, will never adopt any candidate because any candidate can win the election and we will work with him,” the new NLC chairman stated.

Ulayi added that the issue of endorsement of a particular candidate was done by the immediate-past State chairman of NLC in his personal capacity.