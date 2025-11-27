A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has drawn a battle line with the state chairman, Alphonsus Eba, calling for his resignation over allegations of corruption and poor treatment of ward and chapter executives.

The executives, comprising chapter and ward chairmen, secretaries, and youth leaders, expressed their dissatisfaction at a combined meeting in Calabar, stating that they would no longer tolerate the chairman’s alleged misappropriation of party funds and marginalisation of grassroots leaders.

“We are not part of the vote of confidence passed on the state chairman, and we stand firmly with the Forum of Chapter Chairmen in calling for his resignation,” said Bassey Ekpenyong, youth leader of Ward 8 in Calabar South.

The executives also decried the lopsided allocation of statutory party funds, alleging that the state executive was taking a disproportionate share, leaving local government areas and wards with meager resources.

“We reject the planned meeting with the state chairman until our demands are met,” said High Chief Kelvin Njong, chairman of the Forum of Chapter Chairmen.

Despite the rift, the executives pledged their support for Governor Bassey Otu’s reelection bid, citing his achievements and commitment to the state’s development.

The move has further deepened the crisis within the APC in Cross River State, with the faction vowing to continue their protest until their demands are met.

The vice chairman of Obubra and chairman of the Vice Chairmen Forum, Elder William Ovat, also denounced the earlier vote of confidence.

He insisted that, “based on the allegations of corruption we have seen and heard at the state leadership level, we align with the Forum of Chapter Chairmen in adopting the communique calling for the chairman’s resignation.”

Chairman of the chairmen’s forum and chapter chairman of Boki, High Chief Kelvin Njong said the fight is a collective one against the state chairman and also a revolution.

