The Group managing director/chief executive officer of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Mr. Temi Popoola, has been elected chairman of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, effective April 1, 2024.

Popoola succeeded Mr. Oscar Onyema, who retired after 13 years of exemplary service as chairman.

Popoola, currently the Group MD/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. A seasoned financial expert, he has a track record of notable achievements in global market growth and operational insight.

In his statement, Popoola expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating that, “as I step into the role of Chairman at CSCS, I am honoured and humbled by the opportunity to guide this esteemed organisation to new heights of success and impact.

“With a steadfast dedication to our mission and by building on the very strong foundation that has been laid, I am committed to working with my colleagues on the board, management, and staff to drive growth, foster innovation, and uphold the highest standards of integrity and excellence.

“Collaborating with all our stakeholders, I am confident that we will chart a course toward continued excellence, delivering value to our clients, shareholders, and the broader financial community.”

Joining Popoola on the board are; Mr. Samuel Onukwue and Mr. Nonso Okpala, esteemed professionals with extensive experience in the Nigerian capital market ecosystem.

Their addition to the Board is expected to further enrich the quality and the collegiate decision-making process at this level of leadership of the company.

The MD/CEO of Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri stated that, “we are delighted to welcome Mr. Temi Popoola as our new chairman and Mr. Samuel Onukwue and Mr. Nonso Okpala as non-executive directors to the CSCS Board. We are confident that their addition to the Board would further enrich the quality and the collegiate decision-making process at this level of leadership of the company.”

Jalo-Waziri added that this appointment marks a significant milestone for CSCS as it strengthens its position in the Nigerian Capital Market.