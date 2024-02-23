Nigeria Civil Society Forum has given the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) 24 hours to drop the idea of a warning strike and come to the round table where patriotic Nigerians are doing everything humanly possible to make sure they curb the hunger, stabilise the currency and secure the people.

The NLC had on February 16 declared a two-day protest which would begin after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it issued the federal government that expired on February 22 (Thursday).

The group at a press conference in Abuja yesterday said the union may be enjoying the sympathy of opposition politicians and saboteurs now; but that will not be forever, as they shall be brought to justice sooner than later.

Reading the text of the press conference, the convener, Coalition of Nigeria Civil Society Forum, Dr Godwin Abutu said the leadership of NLC/TUC should not pretend not to be aware that the warning strike would not proffer any solution to the country’s present predicament but rather satisfy only their ego and cash out from their sponsors and co-travelers.

He called on all citizens to rise to the occasion as threats such as the one made by NLC/TUC and the Fulani groups always come with renewed momentum from sponsors as they continue their desperation to sabotage the system not to work.

“We demand the arrest and persecution of anyone that comes to sabotage the system and make our situation worse. This group has proven time and again that it is responsible for aiding our woes by always coming out in defence of those sabotaging our system and frustrating the efforts of the government. Only their prosecution and punishment can assuage the pains they have inflicted on our people.

“In the meantime, we urge Nigerian people to shun political differences and put aside any kind of sentiments to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he stands up to our enemies and follows legal means to protect our country,” Abutu said.

According to him the efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians with different incentives have been sabotaged by even state governors who instead of standing with the people are busy embezzling the palliatives meant for the masses.

The Forum’s convener said the NLC/TUC chapters in those states as usual have played the toothless bulldog scenario they are known for, and Nigerians keep suffering under their watchful eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we are not worried over the empty and baseless threats to drag the Government through the strike we are once again concerned that this group has always used these threats to collect gratifications from government and betray the people, a situation we are out to arrest this time as members of the TUC and spokespersons of the masses of this country.

“Even though the NLC/TUC further contradicted itself by abandoning the wage negotiation table set up by the government to improve the wages of workers to go and embark on this macabre dance that has no head or tail,” he added.