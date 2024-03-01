Executive director Of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Dr. Emem Okon, has identified climate change as the major cause of poor harvest and low productivity among farmers in Nigeria’s rural communities.

She therefore called for the establishment of a response mechanism by the different local government authorities in the country to address the problem of heatwave, lack of water, excessive rainfalls, deforestation among others caused by climate change in rural communities.

Okon made the admonition during the advocacy meeting on “Gender and Climate Change organized by the organization for community leaders and ward counselors at Transcorp Hotel Càlabar yesterday.

Represented by the organisation ‘s senior programme officer, Idonesit Smart, the executive director stated that it is only when the right framework is put in place, that environmental issue which emanates as a result of climate change can be addressed.

“Climate Change affects farming, resulting in low crop harvests. Climate change has affected food production. “ She maintained.

The executive director also advocated for the involvement of women in policy formulation and execution on issue that affect climate change.

“The World Bank statistics show that 72 percent of world’s 33 million refugees are women and children.

“This goes a long way to say that women and children are more affected by climate change.

“However, women in local communities, particularly women small holder farmers are more affected than others.

“Community women farmers play key roles in food production. When something does not work well for the farmers, the entire society suffers,” she said.