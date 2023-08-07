A civil society coalition, Advocacy for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel has commended the resolution of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revive the plant.

The coalition also hailed Tinubu for the recent efforts during the visit to Russia, noting with great satisfaction the delegation of the federal government to the Russia-Africa Summit in Pittsburgh, under the leadership of vice president, Kashim Shettima.

In a statement yesterday signed by the national coordinator Mohammed Bougei Attah, said the resolution of the Nigerian government to revive Ajaokuta as a roadmap to the country‘s industrialisation is commendable and reassuring.

“We however wish to caution against using the Pittsburgh summit as a political tool as recorded during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari after the Sochi summit of 2019.”

Though positive efforts were recorded under Buhari, it is in the best interest of this administration to pursue the goal of reviving the steel plant to conclusion.

“It is therefore our appeal that the Tinubu administration will revive, restructure and sustain the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team, APPIT with membership from the civil society group, the statement added.”