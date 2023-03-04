A civil society organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has dragged 44 top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials involved in an alleged INEC in-house rigging of the 2023 presidential poll to thirty-one key foreign missions in Nigeria, representing the world’s best and most powerful democracies.

Also dragged before the thirty-one globally respected democracies for voter suppression, alleged INEC in-house poll rigging and gross rights abuses are suspected four conspiratorial state governors.

The international democracies written to include, the head of the EU delegation to Nigeria/ECOWAS and ambassadors/high commissioners of US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Scotland and Ireland.

Others are Spain, Czech, Portugal, Norway, Finland, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Greece, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Australia, the Vatican, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico.

Those petitioned for their vicarious or direct liability in the letter by Intersociety are Prof Mahmood Yakubu, INEC’s national chairman and fourteen serving and immediate past national commissioners of the commission – with their states of origin, Rtd Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mua’zu, (Gombe); Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta); Dr Adekunle Ladipo Ogunmola (Oyo); Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna (Kano); Ukegbu Nnamdi (Abia), Rtd Major Gen Abubakar Alkali (Adamawa) and Rhoda Gumus (Bayelsa).

Also listed are Sam Olumekun (Ondo), Barr Festus Okoye (Anambra), Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), Muhammad Kallah (Borno) as well as Dr Baba Bila (North-East), Prof Sani Adam (North-Central) and Prof Abdullahi Abdu (North-West).

These details were contained in a statement by Intersociety signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi (Criminologist), board chairman, Intersociety; Chinwe Umeche Esq, head, Democracy and Good Governance; Chidinma Udegbunam Esq, head, Campaign and Publicity, among others.