As part of follow up on Safe Schools’ Initiative of the African Union intervention on girl education, over 40 civil society organisations from the six geo-political zones in Nigeria have converged to brainstorm on school security in the country.

The three-day CSOs step down training on school safety, security, and resilience systems building, is organised by the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) in collaboration with the Education in Emergency Technical Working Group and UNICEF.

The training is funded by the Ford Foundation as part of its international support to improve education, girl child access to education and schools’ safety initiatives.

In her welcome address at the event on Monday in Abuja, the executive director, dRPC, Dr Judith-Ann Walker, lamented the reluctance and resistance of parents to send their children to school due to rising insecurity.

She urged the participants to discuss and find solutions to the menace of school attacks, saying only safe schools will ensure quality education, improved enrolment and completion rate of education.

Describing the training as timely, the coordinator, education in emergency, UNICEF, Dr Judith Giwa, disclosed that UNICEF is grateful with the collaboration between the dRPC, and the Ford Foundation to bring civil society groups across the 36 states of the federation to learn about the decisions and recommendations of the AU summit on girls education in Africa.

While calling for concerted efforts to ensure schools are safe, she said Nigerian children face the grievous challenges of insecurity, poverty, and lack of access, adding that it is imperative for the civil society to strengthen their advocacy voices to ensure schools are safe.

On his part, the advisor to the Sultan of Sokoto on Health, Sarkin Yakin Gagi, challenged the civil society organisations to double their efforts and to increase vigilance in ensuring schools are protected and Nigerian children are given the opportunity to be educated.

Earlier, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sunny Echono, who was represented by Mrs Uchenna Uchenna, said ensuring safe schools is a national priority that the federal government is taking seriously.