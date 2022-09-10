A coalition of 200 civil society groups have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other relevant law enforcement agencies to, as a matter of urgency, undertake a comprehensive investigation of defence budgets between 2015 and 2022.

The coalition wants focus to be on procurement processes, contract awards, as well as welfare of personnel and staff.

The anticipated probe, the group added, must include the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), as well as all former and current service chiefs within the period under review.

The coalition, which operates under the auspices of National Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Security, predicated its demand on the growing insecurity in the country, occasioned by insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent tendencies threatening national security and peace despite the huge sums of money allocated to intelligence and security agencies.

In a statement jointly signed by Dr. Umar Abdulkadir (national president) and Dr Gbenga Oshinowo (national secretary), the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the huge budgetary allocations he has made available to the defence and security sector, in the last seven years.

According to the statement, the development was indicative of the commitment of the president towards a secure and orderly society, where investment opportunities will thrive.

“Unfortunately, there has been no corresponding results to justify the huge investments in the critical defence and security sector, which run into trillions of naira, in the last seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These investments, to all intent and purpose, are a demonstration of our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the security and safety of Nigerians”, the group said.

The coalition said the probe had become imperative in view of the fact that President Buhari will be exiting office on May 29, 2023, and the compelling need for the world to know the truth surrounding the trillions of Naira allocated for defence and security.