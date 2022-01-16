Civil society organisations under the auspices of The People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M) have vowed to stage a nationwide protest to express their rejection of the hike in the price of cooking gas and the impending hike in the price of fuel and electricity tariff.

Comrade Jaye Gaskiya (TPAP-M secretariat) made this known yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the organisation in a press briefing and lecture with the theme; 10 Years After Occupy Nigeria, What Is The Way Forward?

The group said Nigerians cannot and must not be punished for the failures and incompetence of the ruling class and this regime in ensuring access to affordable energy and adequate security and protection, that the lecture was to build up momentum towards generalised mass protests across the country to resist the impending hikes.

The group which said it had the backing of the National Assembly, also demanded that past and present managements of the NNPC and the four moribund refineries should be indicted, prosecuted for their crass incompetence that has resulted in the failure since 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At least, to turn around the fortunes of the refineries and make them work at optimum capacity, thus contributing significantly to Nigeria’s inability to acquire adequate domestic refining capacity, we demand that all political office holders who have had responsibility for oversight in executive or legislative capacity in the petroleum sector should be investigated, indicted, and prosecuted.

“We demand the complete reversal of the power sector privatisation, and the renationalisation of the power sector, bringing it under the control and management of key stakeholders, including workers, and electricity consumers,” they stated.

ADVERTISEMENT