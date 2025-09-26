The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), and the Nigerian Interfaith Forum (NIF), have pledged their support for the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery while condemning any attempt to sabotage its work

The group, in a press statement signed by its president, Comrade Ibrahim Suleiman described Dangote Refinery as a national asset, a beacon of industrial progress, and a pillar of Nigeria’s refining revolution.

The statement also kicked against any attempt to bring back subsidy through the back door.

Part of the statement read that “We cannot overlook the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. Millions are trapped in a daily battle with hunger, inflation, and hardship. Mothers skip meals so their children can eat, fathers walk long distances to save transport fares, and young people lose hope daily as the cost of living climbs beyond reach.

“At such a critical time, for DAPPMAN to demand that Nigerians underwrite their inefficiencies with ₦1.5 trillion yearly is nothing but wickedness. It would rob our hospitals of funding, deny schools resources, cripple infrastructure development, and keep our nation shackled to poverty. This is not subsidy — it is extortion.

“Their demand is self-serving; ₦75 per litre for coastal freight and ops cost, translating to ₦1.505 trillion, is nothing but greed.”

The group said it will organise nationwide rallies and protests calling for the scrapping of DAPPMAN as an association, calling on the federal government and national assembly to review and withdraw any undue privileges or licenses granted to DAPPMAN.

The statement added that “Strengthen the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to prioritise and protect local refining over importation cartels.

“We urge the federal government to stand firm, Nigerians to stand united, and Dangote Refinery to stand strong. Together, we will ensure that no group, no cartel, and no vested interest will derail Nigeria’s refining revolution.”