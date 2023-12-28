Hafsat Surajo alongside two other accomplices accused of murdering one Nafiu Hafiz last week in Kano State have been charged to court.

The principal suspect Hafsat has been charged with the offences of attempt to commit suicide and culpable homicide punishable with death, while her husband Dayyabu Abdullahi and Mallam Adamu (accomplices) have been charged with the offences of criminal conspiracy, concealment and giving false information.

The Kano State Police Commissioner CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel had on 21st December 2023, ordered the arrest of the suspect, Hafsat Surajo, aged 24 years, a housewife of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano for the allegations of being behind cause of death of one Nafi’u Hafiz, aged 38 years, ‘m’, after domestic tussle at their residence.

Spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command Abdullahi Kiyawa on Wednesday said, “The police investigation also led to the arrest of her husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, aged 38 years, ‘m’, and one Mallam Adamu, aged 65 years, ‘m’, all of the same address for offences ranging from attempting to conceal and giving false information to the police on the cause of the death.

“Today, 27/12/23 Hafsat Surajo being the principal suspect has been charged with the offences of Attempt to Commit Suicide and Culpable Homicide punishable with death, while her husband Dayyabu Abdullahi and Mallam Adamu been charged with the offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Concealment and Giving False Information.

“While all the suspects have given their confessions to the police on each person’s level of involvement in the crimes, they have been charged before Chief Magistrate Court No: 37 located at Yan Kaba Kano for prosecution”, Kiyawa noted in a statement.