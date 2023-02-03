Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has raised the alarm, accusing the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, of fresh plot to rig the 2023 general election.

He alleged that the plot was to compromise the recruitment of INEC Adhoc staff, particularly those that will be in charge of ensuring that the BVAS machines work.

He brandished a list he said was the names of the APC trained people who are supposed to be in charge of the RACTECHS.

He said the list will be enclosed and delivered to reliable courier companies and would be mailed to media houses when the posting is done to so as to confirm to Nigerians that the intelligence at his disposal about the compromise was credible.

He further fingered the Imo State Government for blocking investigation into the voter registration compromise popularly called Omuma Magic which he revealed sometime in September last year.

He said despite the evidence now in public domain and petitions to the relevant government agencies, no investigation has been done and the Imo State Government has been working over time to ensure there was no investigation on the allegation.

The opposition spokesperson hailed the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for conducting internal investigation and identifying at least 2t of his staff who were involved in the Omuma Magic and are currently facing disciplinary actions in the Commission.

Ugochinyere also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to demand from the heads of security agencies an investigation report of his allegations in order to prove that there are people in government who are bent on sabotaging the effort of the President to fulfill his promise of bequeathing Nigerians with a free, fair and credible 2023 elections.