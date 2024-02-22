The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Units (FOU) Zone ‘B’ Kaduna said from January to date, said it has arrested two persons and made various seizures whose Duty Paid Value (DPV) put together is worth N1.9 billion only.

Addressing newsmen on the successes recorded against smugglers and smuggling activities within the period under review, the FOU Comptroller Dalha Wada Chedi said, the operatives of the Unit have for the period under review remained resolute in the fight against smuggling thereby making several seizures of 27 different items ranging from used foreign shoes, foreign parboiled rice, Second hand clothing, expired milk and juice powder, among others.

According to the Comptroller, “On Wednesday, 24 January 2024 at about 2200hrs, the operatives of the unit intercepted one truck conveying 179 bags of Tiger Nuts of 50 Kg each, based on intelligence along Maigatari/Malamfatori/Birniwa axis of Jigawa State.

“On the 3rd February 2024, the operatives of the unit arrested three Trucks along Gumel-Kano road in Jigawa State. The arrest was made following information shared by the intelligence network of the NCS-Headquarters, Abuja on the suspicion that they were conveying prohibited items. 100 per cent physical examination was conducted at the premises of Kano/Jigawa Command and the three trucks were found to contained 5076 Cartons of Foreign soap, 703 bales of foreign second-hand clothing, 925 cartons of macaroni, 320 bales of foreign textiles and 12 Jumbo sacks of foreign used shoes.”

The Comptroller also disclosed that 2 suspects were arrested and detained at the Kano/Jigawa Command in connection with the seizures and they have been granted administrative bail pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“Also on 11 February 2024 at about 2200hrs, the operatives of the Unit acting on credible intelligence along Tsafe-Funtua Road in Zamfara State intercepted one truck on the suspicion of improper importation. Further examination revealed that the truck was conveying 75 cartons of expired foreign jolly juice powder and 8 sacks of foreign expired milk powder that were found to have expired since 2019 thus unfit for human consumption. The expired milk was concealed with sacks of dried hides & skin. These are expired, unused and contaminated items which if not intercepted by our operatives would cause havoc to the society in general”.

Other items seized within the period are: 237 Bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice (50Kg each), 1837 cartons of foreign spaghetti, macaroni and couscous, 1707 jerry-cans of premium Motor Spirits (PMS) 25 litres each, 3459 cartons/sachets of Amoxicillin, Artesunate, 500 Mg, 35 cartons of flame lighters, 2089 cartons of foreign dates, 142 cartons of YES Cigarettes, 810 pieces of foreign used tyres, many vehicles deposited at various Customs formations in the Zone, among others.

“The Total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the Seizures made within the period under review is One Billion, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Five Million, Six Hundred and Six Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira and Ninety-Six Kobo(#1, 975,657,865.96) only”.

Comptroller Chedi informed that the foreign dates and the Tiger-Nuts by their nature are edible and perishable goods and as such would be auctioned in line with the provisions of Paragraph 15 (b) of the Schedule of the Nigeria Customs Service Act No. 35, 2023.

These unprecedented seizures were made as a result of contravention of several sections of NCS Act 2023 and breach of extant Presidential directives on border closure, he stressed.

The Comptroller although acknowledged the fact that things are difficult for common men in the country, he however stressed that smugglers are adding to the suffering of the citizens by smuggling expired and unhealthy items that are injurious to health and wellbeing of the people.

He said, the Unit is an enforcement arm of the Service that will continue to arrest situations that may harm the citizens of this Country and urged the general public to know that the personnel of the NCS are Nigerians too and share in their pains at this critical time. “However, the operatives of the Unit will not relent until smugglers are out of business. We will not be tired in our twenty-four hours and seven days round the clock enforcement drive to suppress smuggling” he added.

The Comptroller enjoined the general public to be on their side in fighting the menace of smuggling which undermines government goal for revenue generation and also aimed at compromising the health of unsuspecting Nigerians. “This is a fight that we all must give priority to for the president to succeed and deliver on the renewed hope agenda to Nigerians” he stressed.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and his management for their morale boosting leadership and encouragement to Officers and Men towards achieving the mandate.