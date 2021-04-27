BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has applauded the Association of Nigeria Customs Licenced Agents (ANGLA) and the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) for their support and cooperation in the fight against smuggling.

This is as the command said that it has generated the sum of N18, 170,597,798:00 from January to March 2021, pointing out that the figure was against N16,180,827,894:00 and N13,237,465,044:00 recorded in the same period of 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The customs area controller in-charge of the command, Yusuf Garba, disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Garba stated that the leadership of ANGLA, NAGAFF and all other relevant stakeholders and government agencies has shown high level of professionalism and cooperation in the discharge of their duties.

He stated that the command has been at the forefront in promoting trade facilitation and anti-smuggling activities by creating an enabling environment for ease of doing business and having regular engagement with stakeholders, especially the customs licenced agents.

The customs controller said the development has proved positive as importers and their agents have been complying to trade guidelines.

Garba stated that the revenue generated in the first quarter of 2021 represented an increase of about N2billion from that of 2020.

He revealed that the command generated the sum of N6,433,037,926.11 in January, N5,031,701,309.59 and N6,705,858,563.36 in the months of February and March respectively.

The customs controller said the importation of bulk cargoes into the port was the major source of revenue collection and attributed the increase to the gradual return of port activities, following the disruption caused by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garba listed some of the bulk cargoes that berthed in the port to include bulk wheat, frozen fish, oil well supplies, bulk corn amongst others, adding that the command also generated the sum of N1,158,083,726.00 from the payment of excise duties through the International Breweries Limited.