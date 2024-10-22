Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has been awarded the prestigious Golden World Award (GWA) for Crisis Communication by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

The award, recognising NCS’s outstanding public relations efforts, was presented during a grand ceremony at the Metropol Palace Hotel in Belgrade, Serbia.

The comptroller general of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who received the award on behalf of the service from IPRA President Nataša Pavlović Bujas, highlighted the campaign’s impact, noting how it addressed critical challenges during his first 100 days in office

LEADERSHIP gathered that the recognition came from the ‘100 Days of Impactful PR at Customs Service’ campaign.

According to the Customs boss, the entry submitted during the period was recognised as the best.

“The campaign was about crisis communication,” said Adeniyi. “The entry submitted during this period was recognised as the best, from the perspective of addressing the campaign’s challenges, its impact, and the positive outcomes we have seen,” he added.

The NCS campaign, which triumphed in the Crisis Management category, showcased its ability to effectively navigate the operational difficulties at the time. The initiative fostered more vital collaboration with critical stakeholders, enhanced border security measures, and drove significant improvements in revenue generation.

The secretary general of IPRA, Philip Sheppard, praised Adeniyi’s leadership, describing it as a critical factor in the campaign’s success.

“Within just 100 days in office, the campaign led by Wale Adeniyi not only strengthened stakeholder collaboration and significantly improved border security but also resulted in a notable boost in revenue generation,” Sheppard said.

“Moreover, it instilled a renewed sense of optimism and hope for the future within the organisation.”

The Golden World Awards, established in 1990, celebrate excellence in public relations across a broad range of categories. The recognition of NCS’s campaign underscores the Service’s commitment to aligning its activities with international standards of communication and governance. By leveraging strategic public relations, the NCS has fostered greater awareness and compliance with customs reforms while reinforcing its role in promoting national security and economic development.

As the NCS looks ahead, 2024 has been declared the “Year of Stakeholders.”

Comptroller-General Adeniyi reaffirmed the Service’s dedication to maintaining open communication channels with its partners. “Our focus remains on strengthening our relationship with both traditional and new stakeholders through continued strategic communication efforts,” he stated, emphasising the importance of listening to and addressing the concerns of those engaged with the Nigeria Customs Service.