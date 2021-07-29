Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, director-general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has assured the newly elected executives of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) of increased cooperation.

Runsewe, who gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday, when the newly elected FTAN executives paid him a courtesy call in his office, assured to move it to higher heights.

This is contained in a statement by Runsewe’s Media Aide, Mr Frank Meke.

The director-general, who felt highly honoured said the visit which was timely, attested that NCAC was a dependable ally in the move to change the narratives in the tourism and culture sectors.

He said that the sectors were like Siamese twins but people were yet to really understand this relationship.

He likened the relationship to production and marketing outfits where “Culture produces the content while tourism markets and sustains the system”.

Runsewe, however decried the high level of insecurity in the country.

He advised the government to partner with FTAN in the area of monitoring and screening of various hotels which often serve as hiding grounds for criminal elements in the society.

He reiterated the need for a higher level of participation by stakeholders and practitioners in the sector which was the highest employer of labour.

Runsewe assured the executives of FTAN that NCAC would allocate an office space for the Federation when the NCAC cultural village would become fully operational.

Earlier in his address, FTAN President, Mr Nkerewem Onung, said the newly elected executive of the Federation were in the Council to appreciate Runsewe.

According to him it was for his fatherly and advisory role he played before and after the election which produced the newly elected officials.

Onung who congratulated Runsewe on his reappointment as the director-general of NCAC by President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that Runsewe was a statesman, a patriotic Nigerian and an icon in the Culture and Tourism sector.

He noted that his role had changed the narratives in the sector since his assumption in the office as the Director-General, NCAC.

The FTAN President said the association was initiated in 1997 as the umbrella body to represent all tourism association in Nigeria.

He said that the association stood as a mouth piece of the private investors in the tourism sector in Nigeria.

Onung stressed that the visit was also to strengthen the already existing relationship between the private investors in the Culture and Tourism sector and the NCAC.

He also sought the Council’s support and assistance in the area of logistics to enable the Federation carry out its numerous responsibilities.

Also speaking, the first Vice President of the Federation, Badaki Aliu thanked Runsewe for the high level of hospitality accorded them

He expressed optimism that the newly elected executive would increase its level of partnership with the Council in order to achieve the aims and objectives of the Federation