Dana Airline, on Monday, announced an increase in frequency across its destinations after receiving aircraft from maintenance.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the spokesperson of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, said Dana Air which first started with an abridged schedule, has decided to increase frequency based on the airline’s commercial projections and demand.

According to him, “ we have done our projections and based on demands, we have decided to increase our frequency on our Abuja route.”

“Also, our recently introduced flash sale of 45,000 is still available for our customers who book early and plan their trips with us.”

Our commitment is to continue to offer superior options across our route network with a very convenient schedule, timing for our guests. He added

Similarly, The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has commended Dana Air for it’s high safety standards.

According to Ezenwa, the director general of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, disclosed that the airline grounded its aircraft to carry out maintenance checks on them.”

“They noticed that some of their aircraft were due for maintenance, and they informed us accordingly. I think it is commendable for an operator to ground its aircraft for maintenance,” the NCAA boss stated.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of Boeing aircraft and daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.