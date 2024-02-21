In response to the escalating costs of air travel, Dana Air has introduced an array of additional rewards for its frequent flyer club members.

This initiative aims to express gratitude to loyal customers and ensure that they continue to enjoy seamless travel experiences despite the current challenges in the industry.

Speaking on the new initiative for Dana Miles Club Members, the chief operating officer of Dana Air Ememobong Ettete said, ‘’Dana Air recognises the dedication and loyalty of its frequent flyer club members and understands the impact of increasing fares on their travel plans. In light of this, we are pleased to announce exclusive benefits tailored to reward and retain our cherished customers.’’

‘’At the moment, Dana Miles members enjoy discount on their booking using miles, priority check-in and boarding, members-only rewards, discount at partner outlets and lots more and having considered the current state of the industry and the economy, it is only fair to excite customers who remain loyal to us in good and in challenging times.”

‘’We wish to reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional service and acknowledge the importance of customer loyalty. We encourage more travellers to join Dana Miles to enjoy exclusive and unparalleled benefits with a commitment to making every journey memorable,” Emem added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and exceptional air travel experiences. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Dana Air continues to innovate and elevate the travel experience for passengers across Nigeria