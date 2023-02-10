Dangote Group has pledged to ensure Nigeria attains self-sufficiency in all the economic sectors where it operates.

This is even as the Ogun state government lauded the management of the Dangote Group for its investments in the state which has lifted the economic fortune of the state.

The Group at its Special Day at the on-going 13th Gateway International Trade fair held in Abeokuta hosted members of the Ogun state bricklayers and block moulders associations to a practical demonstration of the right application of different grades of Cement to mark the day.

It was a beehive of activities at the Company’s stand as visitors and customers thronged the pavilion to take advantage of the pocket friendly prices at the fair to buy Dangote products. This is just as intending retailers and distributors also took time to enquire about the process of registration.

The Special Day afforded the guests and customers to know more about Dangote products as each of the company’s subsidiaries showcase the strength, uniqueness of their products and kept the public abreast of recent developments within the Group.

Speaking at the event, regional sales director, Lagos/Ogun, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Dolapo Alli, said the Dangote Group as a pan-African conglomerate has adopted as its mantra Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in all sectors where te company operates.

He explained that the Group has been a reliable partner to many trade fairs across the country because the management believe that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

He stated that Dangote Industries ltd considered OGUNCCIMA as been unique because Ogun state has one of the largest concentration of industries in Nigeria and serve as a corridor for transportation of goods, services and people between the nation’s commercial center of Lagos and the rest of Nigeria and even our neighbouring countries of Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana.

“Gateway International Trade Fair therefore remains an avenue for us to connect with our customers in South-West and other parts of the country. It is a home coming as the region is known for innovation and industry. We at Dangote Group and people of South-West share the trait of ever pushing beyond the limits and discovering new levels of success.

“Despite our progressive position, we are innovative and always thinking of strategies that will drive business and create value for our customers. This we achieve by increasing the number and quality of products in our portfolio, as increased range of products provide more options, alternatives and business for our customers,” he said.

Alli noted that the Company’s continuous efforts to innovate, create value and invest in Nigeria are borne out of its belief in the vast economic potential of Nigeria adding that this informed the management’s desire to invest massively in states across the country.

According to him, the company’s food subsidiaries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt) and Dangote Rice are providing jobs through various schemes saying Dangote Sugar Refinery, through its out-grower scheme has provided jobs to thousands of farmers in the host communities.

“The coming of Dangote Fertiliser has to a great extent helped to change the face of agriculture in Nigeria while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, when functional will drive the development of ancillary industries which will utilise the byproducts as raw materials.

He also noted that, Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited, its automobile subsidiary was participating at this year’s trade fair for the first time as a sign of its commitment to offer customer full range of products and services.

Dangote Sinotrck, he pointed, assembles full range of different types of commercial vehicles covering heavy duty trucks, medium truck, light truck, semi-trailers and buses.

“The company aims to meet expected increased demand of segments like logistics, constructions, food and beverage industries as government focuses on boosting the economic development across the country. It has capacity to produce 10,000 trucks annually and is creating thousands of jobs both direct and indirect.

“Dangote Fertiliser within the short period it commenced operations has already become one of the market leaders. Therefore, those who want to know how to key into the fertiliser sales as distributors, retailers or consumers are hereby invited to visit our stand and have talks with our representatives.”

In her goodwill message, the Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investments, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe expressed the state government’s appreciation to Dangote Group for rising to the occasion each time the State called upon it, saying the Company’s investments has lifted the economic activities of the state.

The first deputy president of OGUNCCIMA, Niyi Oshiyemi commended the management of Dangote Group for its business model which has stood out the company’s subsidiaries as the leader in all the sectors where they operate.

He noted that the partnership between the Company and OGUNCCIMA over the years has been very helpful and fruitful noting that it was one of the partnership that account for the sustenance of the fair.

He urged the people of the state to take advantage of the fair and patronise Dangote Stand to get their food items and other products in preparation for the coming Ramadan fast.

Dangote Group is a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, founded by Aliko Dangote and the largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest on the African continent.

Its subsidiaries are Dangote Cement, the largest cement production company in Africa, and the most capitalised company of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX); Dangote Sugar Refinery also the largest sugar refining company in sub-Saharan Africa; NASCON, Dangote Refinery, among others.