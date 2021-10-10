New president-elect of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF) Mrs Chinonye Daphey, has set the Olympic standard as a target for the swimmers in Nigeria.

Daphey while speaking to newsmen after the inauguration of the National Sports Federations Boards at the VIP lounge of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, said that the aquatic sport would be taken to the riverine areas in the bid to discovering talents.

She stated that there are lots of work to be done to meet the Olympic standard for the swimmers.

“There’s water everywhere in Nigeria, and we are going to storm the riverine areas, and plans have been made to make some of the riverine areas suitable for the purpose of developing swimming. We have a lot of swimmers in those riverine areas, but most of them lack the technical skills for competition. And this is where our technical experts we are going to deploy to those areas will work on to bring out the best from the lot.

“The Arugungu has a lot of swimming activities, and we are going to deploy our technical experts there to teach them the techniques and technicalities of competitive swimming”, said Chief (Mrs) Chinonye Daphey in her first media chat after the inauguration.

According to her, Nigeria swimmers featured in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, “and we will continue to feature in the subsequent Games”.