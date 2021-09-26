Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Cross River North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Steven Odey, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State.

Odey lost his Senate seat to Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, in a pre-election matter decided by the Appeal Court. Jarigbe was sworn-in about two weeks ago.

The former PDP senator defected to APC alongside his supporters in his Yache political ward, Yala LGA of Cross River State.

According to an APC chieftain and acting APC state chairman, Senator Mathew Mbu Jr., who received Senator Odey, he described the new entrant as the best Senator to have ever emerged from Cross River North because of the unprecedented impact he made within his short stint at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Mbu described Odey as one of the Senators who left a track record in the Senate due to the numerous contributions made by the former lawmaker despite his short stay in the Senate.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the state deputy governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, lauded Odey for joining the APC, stressing that Odey was one politician known for his exceptional humility and unassuming lifestyle.