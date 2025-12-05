The Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Minister of State for Defence, Ibrahim Maigandi Dan Malikin Gidan Goga, has dismissed claims that his principal, Dr Bello Matawalle, was unqualified to serve as Minister, describing the allegations as politically-motivated and “a glaring fabrication.”

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, he said critics pushing the narrative that Matawalle should not hold the defence portfolio because he is not a member of the armed forces were ignorant of Nigeria’s history.

He stated that many several of the past Ministers of Defence were civilians and discharged their responsibilities creditably, adding that civilian leadership in defence administration was neither strange nor incompatible with democratic practice.

Dan Malikin Gidan Goga also defended Matawalle’s previous stewardship as governor of Zamfara State, noting that he deployed both kinetic and non-kinetic measures against banditry and kidnapping before opponents began misrepresenting his actions.

According to him, emergency security strategies introduced in Zamfara were later adopted by Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Sokoto States, with notable improvements in regional security.

He said Matawalle consistently appealed to federal authorities to deepen interventions aimed at restoring peace across communities devastated by criminal activities.

“Insecurity should never be politicised,” he said. “This is a national challenge that demands unity, cooperation and sincerity of purpose.”

On the allegation that Matawalle lacked the educational qualifications for ministerial appointment, Dan Malikin Gidan Goga insisted that the claims were false, stressing that the minister met all constitutional requirements and was duly screened and cleared by the Senate.

He argued that competence, experience and leadership ability matter more than certificates, noting that Matawalle had demonstrated these qualities from his early career as a classroom teacher to his present role in government.

The Minister’s aide accused political rivals of orchestrating the misinformation, especially after Matawalle’s recent visit to Zamfara and what he described as the minister’s growing national and international recognition.

He said the clarification became necessary to prevent the spread of “untruths capable of misleading unsuspecting Nigerians.”

Quoting a popular saying, he added: “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes. But falsehood ultimately collapses.”