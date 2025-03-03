Former England international Dele Alli could make his debut for Como on Sunday after being selected in the Serie A team’s matchday squad for the first time, for their clash at in-form Roma.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder was named as part of a 26-man squad for the trip to Rome as ambitious and wealthy Como try to pull further away from the relegation zone following a busy winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old Dele was one of a host of players who bolstered Cesc Fabregas’s Como who look set to secure their top flight status as they sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Como signed Dele, who moved to Italy to train with the lakeside team at the end of last year, on an 18-month contract with an option to extend for an additional 12 months.

He is trying to relaunch his career which went awry when he left Spurs, where he lost form and fell out of favour, for Everton in January 2022.

In total he played just 13 times for Everton, scoring no goals before he was loaned out at the end of that season to Turkish club Besiktas.

In 2023, he revealed that he had struggled with his mental health after his loan at Besiktas and that he was sexually abused as a child.

Dele, who has played 37 times for England but last represented his country in 2019, played his best football at Tottenham alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

He scored 67 times in seven seasons for Spurs and played in the 2019 Champions League final.