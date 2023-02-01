Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, former prime minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, has warned Nigerians to be vigilant in the use of technology in the electoral process as it could be deployed to manipulate the process and steal the people’s mandate.

The veteran Kenyan politician said this in his keynote address at the 14th edition of the LEADERSHIP Annual Conferences and Awards with the theme “Credible Election and an Economy in Transition”, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Welcoming guests at the occasion, the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah, said the theme of this year’s edition was apt because it is coming at a time Nigeria is heading towards a major election.

“Nigeria, which has about 16 percent of the continent’s population and its largest economy, has experienced stable constitutional government in the last 24 years, including the displacement of a ruling party by the opposition through the ballot The Mighty Ballot in a transition hailed across the globe. And We sincerely thank God for that.

“The challenge of the moment, however, as we look forward to the polls in February and March is how to, once again, deliver free, credible and transparent elections at all levels of government, one that would hopefully pave the way for the enormous, ginormous (excuse my French) task of rebuilding a country currently facing multiple challenges in a very difficult, and hostile macro-economic environment.”