Delta State government has applauded Heritage Bank in its unrivaled support towards the economic empowerment of vulnerable and poor women across the state.

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, whi stated this while delivering the keynote address at the 4th Phase of Women Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme (WESAP) in Asaba, Delta State recently, noted that, the bank has been instrumental in his government’s plan towards women empowerment.

Okowa, who was represented by his wife, Dame Edith Okowa, hinted that, the State ministry of Women Affairs has empowered over 1,460 women across 25 local government areas in different phases from 2020 till date.

This, he said, is inclusive of the 325 beneficiaries who are being equipped with tools at the event after intensive training to perfect their skills to lift them out of poverty and enhance their participation in the economy.

“Empowering our womenfolk is an integral part of this administration’s economic policies, which prioritizes the poor and vulnerable. Since we came on board in May 2015, we have undertaken several measures through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development to lift our women out of poverty and enhance their participation in the economy,” he stated.

He also decried the marginalisation of women, especially, in politics and the economic sector, whilst stating that, women yet remain indispensable vehicles for creating wealth, boosting the economy, and building more stable families in their multiple roles as mothers and community leaders.

Delivering her goodwill message earlier, executive director of Heritage Bank, Osepiribo Ben-Willie,

ADVERTISEMENT

commended Senator Okowa for being intentional about the empowerment of women, through equipping them with different skills, starter packs and boosting petty traders’ businesses with cash grants-thereby availing them the capacity to fend for their families’ welfare, contribute to economic development of the State and ultimately improving their standard of living.

Represented by the bank’s group head, South-South, Charles Ojakovo, Ben-Willie confirmed that Heritage Bank has been in the vanguard of promoting financial literacy and inclusion, which informed their interaction with the beneficiaries of WESAP to equip them with appropriate skills in making the best of the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whilst encouraging the WESAP beneficiaries to put the seed into use to yield more investments, Ben-Willie promised that Heritage Bank would continue to lend support to causes that promote women empowerment, as this will impact positively on the nation’s socio-economic development.

The commissioner, ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Flora Alatan urged the 325 beneficiaries of WESAP not to misuse the opportunity availed them by the State government to become better entrepreneurs to improve their livelihoods.