Delta State government has promised that every resident, regardless of their socio-economic status, would have access to quality healthcare.

Director general/chief executive officer, Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), Dr Isaac Akpoveta, stated this on the occasion of the flag-off/distribution of health insurance cards to the Indigent Enrollee Adoption Initiative Adoptees of the Oganishu Umu Ogbekenu Foundation in Onicha Olona community, Aniocha North local government area of Delta State.

He said the initiative, pioneered by DSCHC is aimed at ensuring that every resident, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to quality healthcare.

“It is heartening to see the spirit of solidarity and community support exemplified by this foundation, whose noble gesture will provide essential health coverage for those who need it most.

“By stepping forward to adopt enrollees and purchase health insurance for the vulnerable members of your community, this foundation has demonstrated a profound understanding of this principle and shown us the power of collective action in creating positive change.

“With just N7,000 per person you can purchase our health insurance card for your neighbor to access quality health care throughout the year. This is exactly what the Oganishu Umu Ogbekenu Foundation has just done, and the reason we are here today,” Akpoveta said.

Earlier, director general, Oganishu Umu Ogbekenu Foundation, Mr Tony Modungwo, said it was to celebrate the remarkable generosity and compassion of the foundation that has set a shining example for all to follow.

He said the little they did has moved them to do for the community and ready to do more to ensure that health is ensured to save the unhealthy ones from selling their property to pay for health treatment.

“We started with 100 people, when we get their testimonies, we shall hit 1000. Our people abroad are ready to pay N7,000 per person than buying cows for burial,” Modungwo said.