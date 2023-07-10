Delta Mob Sets Ablaze Suspected Mobile Phone Robber

A yet-to-be identified suspected handset armed robber has been burnt to death by an irate mob in Delta State.

Residents of Eburu to Eboh Road, Okumagba Layout, Warri have been combing the area for a gang of handset snatchers terrorising them at gun point with commercial tricycles.

It was gathered weekend that the said suspect along with his two gang members encountered a gallant young man that refused to let go of his handset.

Luck ran against them when one of the hoodlums fired a shot at him but the bullets did not penetrate him.

Sensing danger, the hoodlums took to their heals but the burnt victim was unlucky as the young man grabbed him and raised the alarm that attracted the residents to the scene.