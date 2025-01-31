The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State, Ned Nwoko, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing divisions and factional crises within the party.

In a letter dated Thursday, January 30, and addressed to the PDP chairman of Ward 8, Aniocha North local government Area of the State, Nwoko expressed disappointment over the current state of the party, which he said had made it difficult to foster unity and serve the interests of the people.

“My decision to resign is primarily due to the deep divisions and factionalisation within the party. Just this week, on January 29, top party functionaries degenerated into physical fights, exposing the irreconcilable differences within the PDP,” he stated.

Nwoko, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriations, acknowledged the PDP for providing him the platform to contest the 2023 senatorial election, but noted that the current party structure in Delta State was no longer conducive to fulfilling his campaign promises.

“During my campaign, I made solemn and actionable promises to my constituents. However, the current structure of the PDP in our state has not been conducive to realizing these commitments. After careful consideration, I have decided that stepping away from the party is necessary to fulfill my obligations to my people,” he said.

He assured his constituents of his continued commitment to their welfare and the progress of Delta North, while also extending his gratitude to PDP leaders and members for their support over the years.

“While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I remain dedicated to statesmanship, unity, and the advancement of our people. My decision is rooted in the best interest of those I serve,” Nwoko emphasised.

Meanwhile, although Nwoko did not reveal his next political party, LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that he is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The indication emerged on Friday after a meeting of all the three Senators of Delta State, including Nwoko, with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo.

After the meeting, Keyamo took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the meeting, adding that a bigger announcement should be expected.