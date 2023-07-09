Delta To Address Shortage Of Medical Personnel, Teachers

The Delta State government has promised to address the non-availability of medical personnel and teachers in healthcare centres and schools across the state.

The deputy governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, disclosed this when he received leaders from Utagba Uno and the Inotu in Council from Ndokwa West local government area who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

Onyeme decried the situation where medical personnel posted to healthcare centres in rural areas abandoned their primary duties while others work their way back to urban areas to the detriment of rural dwellers.

He said the situation had denied rural dwellers the opportunity of getting quality and affordable health care after the government had spent huge resources in building health care centres for the benefit of the people.

Sir Onyeme also decried the situation where teachers posted to government primary and secondary schools in rural communities refused to go to such schools thereby denying pupils and students in such communities quality education.

The deputy governor noted that the issue of lack of electricity in communities in Utagba Unor would be looked into with a view to restoring power supply to the area.