Democracy Day: Tinubu Inspects Guard Of Honour To Mark Ceremony

As part of activities scheduled to mark the 2023 Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu will this Monday, June 12, 2023 inspect a Guard of Honour to be mounted by the Brigade of Guards at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Awaiting the arrival of President Tinubu are Vice President Kashim Shettima, who arrived the forecourt a few minutes to 10am; including immediate-past President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Others present at the Forecourt are Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the party’s national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Also awaiting the President are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the service chiefs; Inspector-General of Police; other senior security chiefs and other senior government officials.

Former Vice President to the winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, Ambassador Babagana Kingkibe, is a special feature at the event, marking the significance of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.