Some Benin youths under the aegis of Edo National Voice (ENV), Thursday, frowned at the move by some Enigies (Dukes) who had requested the State government to inaugurate Traditional Councils across the seven local government areas of Edo South, describing such request as betrayal and sacrilegious.

The youths in a press statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital, also vowed to take decisive action against proponents of such idea.

The statement endorsed by President of Edo National Voice, Comrade Iyamu Osaro Culture; Secretary General, Comrade Osaghae Collins Amadin, and eight others titled, ‘We Will Not Tolerate Any Act of Betrayal by any Enigie or group of Enigies’, also noted that some of the Enigies had backed out from the sacrilegious attempt.

Parts of the statement reads, “Circumstances surrounding the letter that was written by some Enigies where they requested the State Government to inaugurate Traditional Council across the 7 local government areas in Edo South though many among the enigies have disassociated themselves from the said sacrilegious action.

“Some defiant Enigies whose interests were purely selfish but were astonished because they trusted the fact that the aim was to write to the governor to increase their pay and help to make sure they get pay as at when due.

“We the Leadership and Stakeholders of Edo National Voice are very concerned about this matter owing to the fact that no letter regarding our revered Traditional Institution should fly without informing our revered King. Hence, the reason why we assemble here today to address this sacrilegious action and immediately thrash it to the dustbin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is adage that says that there is no smoke without fire and we are not unaware that this is another recent sacrilegious move by some of the Enigies is as a result of the inability of enemies of our revered Throne and Benin Kingdom to take custody of our stolen Artifacts as against the original plan to house them in Benin Royal Museum.

“Hence, the reason why they are working day and night is to cause problems within the rank of our well structured divine Throne through the manipulation of some Enigies and palace chiefs.

“It could be recall that in 2022, Arisco Osemwingie was released by Edo state government to carry out this same sacrilegious action wherein we tenaciously and doggedly engaged state actors which eventually saw the publication of a full page advertorial by Edo state government denouncing the action of Arisco Osemwingie(see page Vanguard 32, Tuesday, June 21, 2022).

“Arising from the above, we wish to use this medium to call on all the affected Enigies who signed the sacrilegious letter to immediately denounce their action to avoid the wrath of the people especially those from their community because Aiguobatile, Aiguobasinmwin and Aimuaobamwen.”