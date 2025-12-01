The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that its gubernatorial primary election in Osun State will be held on Monday, December 2, 2025, at the Atlantis Multipurpose Hall, Ring Road, Osogbo, the State capital.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The announcement was contained in a public notice signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan, and released on December 1, 2025.

According to the statement, the development followed the successful completion of the congresses to elect ad-hoc and national delegates in Osun State, which took place on November 24 and 29, 2025.

“Sequel to the earlier notice of 28th October, 2025 to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of our Party’s gubernatorial primaries, and the successful completion of congresses to elect ad-hoc delegates and National delegates in Osun State on the 24th and 29th of November, 2025, the Party hereby reminds strategic stakeholders and the general public that the primaries to elect the gubernatorial candidate will hold as follows,” the statement read.

Hon. Shan further disclosed that the Electoral Committee for the primaries has been duly constituted and will oversee the exercise to ensure compliance with the party’s constitution and INEC guidelines.

He also cautioned aspirants and delegates to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, stressing that the party will not tolerate acts of indiscipline during the primary.

“The candidates cleared for the primaries are advised to behave in accordance with the provisions of our party’s constitution and in the interest of law and order, as any act of indiscipline will be severely punished,” the notice stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that earlier on Monday, Osun State chapter of the party under the chairmanship of Chief Sunday Bisi, had announced that Governor Adeleke may defect from the party over leadership crisis at the National level, which threatened his candidature for the forthcoming governorship election.