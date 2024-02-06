Former chief whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Evans Bapakaye Bipi, has revealed how detractors paid what he described as unbelievable amounts of money to truncate governance in the state and to unseat Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Bipi disclosed this yesterday during the thanksgiving service held in honour of the Supreme Court victory of Fubara at Akinima, headquarters of Ahoada-West local government area of the state.

The former chief whip, who represented the governor at the event, said the detractors were afraid and have resorted to intimidation and harassment of Fubara’s supporters in the state, using the police as willing tools.

He admonished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of some characters in his cabinet, noting the mischievous roles some of them played against the former president Goodluck Jonathan in their political journey to limelight.

Receiving defectors from Labour Party (LP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties in the state, Vice Chairman of PDP, Rivers West Senatorial District, Hon Robinson Ewoh asserted that by the backing of the constitution of Nigeria and the PDP, Fubara is the leader of the party in Rivers State and as such is empowered to utilise the dexterity of the red biro to maintain leadership.

In his reception speech, Hon Sokari Goodboy, member Rivers State House of Assembly, reiterated Ahoada-West LGA’s total support for the state governor, Sir Fubara, stating that the LGA is in solidarity to the end.

Goodboy also issued a note of warning to chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hope Ikiriko to prepare for a petition of accountability to restore the properties worth millions he destroyed at the initial venue of the thanksgiving/reception service.