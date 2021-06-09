Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the Nigerian Army for prioritising the welfare and security of corps members deployed to Imo State.

Ibrahim spoke at the Headquarters 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, as part of his engagements during an official visit to the state.

He commended the officers and men of the brigade for their patriotism and commitment to keeping Imo and the rest of their areas of responsibility safe for all citizens.

Ibrahim said the brigade had been providing barracks accommodation for corps members, including those that were not doing their primary assignment with the Army.

The director-general told the corps members to reciprocate the gesture by performing their duties with utmost dedication.