The Edo State Police Command late Wednesday night announced that it bursted a ritual shrine in a building along Asoro slope, off Ekenhua Road, Uzebu Quarters, in Benin City, recovering 20 mummified bodies.

The Command also said it arrested three male suspects at the building while other fled, adding that a discreet investigation would be launched into the matter.

A viral video of the arrest shows a heap of mummified bodies in a house, which attracted large crowd of passersby.

The Command in a press statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (DPPRO), ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said the arrest was possible through information made available to the Police.

The statement reads in part: “In pursuance of its operational mandate of nipping crimes in the bud, Operatives of the Edo State Police Command today 17/08/2022 unravelled a suspected ritual shrine.

“Following credible information at the Command’s disposal that some corpses were discovered in a building along Asoro slope off Ekenhua road, Uzebu Quarters, Benin City. Operatives of the command immediately swung into action and mobilized to the scene.

“At the scene, 3 suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu ‘M’ and Oko Samuel ‘M’ both of Afikpo in Ebonyi and Gideon Sunday ‘M’ of Akwa-Ibom State were arrested while others fled. An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

“15 mummified male corpses, 3 mummified female corpses and 2 mummified children corpses were discovered at the scene.

“To this end, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State CID to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovered corpses and therefore enjoins the general public to be calm as the command will continue to ensure the safety of all law-abiding citizens and those residing in Edo state.”