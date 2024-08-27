The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has grown deep. The recently dissolved state Executive Council, led by Austin Agada, has nominated 23 Chairmanship and 276 councillors candidates for the forthcoming local government polls.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee of APC appointed and inaugurated a seven-man Caretaker Committee for the Benue State chapter of the party.

The caretaker committee, which is said to be a unity, has the Hon. Benjamin Omale as chairman, Professor Bem Angwe as Secretary, and the Hons. James Ornguga, Terhemen Ngbea, Helen Agaigbe, Ali Francis Adah, and Richard Mzungweve as members.

Agada and eight others, however, approached a Benue State High Court on Thursday and slammed contempt charges against the Ganduje-led APC NWC.

In a motion on notice no: MHC/1585/M/2024, the Agada-led Benue exco prayed the court to compel Ganduje and the NWC to adhere to the decision not to remove them from office until their four-year tenure expires.

While the Omale-led caretaker committee was warming up to nominate candidates as instructed by the NWC, the Agada faction held its primary election over the weekend.

A statement released by the media office of Agada in Abuja on Monday said the primary election was conducted through consensus/affirmations in most local governments and council wards.

Speaking on the development, Hon. Samuel Atsuku, who participated in the primary election in Tarka Local Government, attributed the party’s primary election success mainly to the commitment of the party‘s stakeholders in the Local Government Area.

Hon. Atsuku thanked the people, particularly the party faithful, for peacefully conducting themselves and exercising.

He congratulated the chairmanship candidate of Tarka Local Government, Hon. Koryave Isaac Aondaver, and all councilorship candidates who emerged from the nomination exercise.

In Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Hon. Simon Aluor, who also participated in the primaries, said the APC has shown an excellent example of orderliness and peace. He thanked the party faithful for their trust in the APC.

In Gboko, the primaries ended peacefully, as Hon. Basil Yina emerged as the party flag bearer in the forthcoming local government election.

In Otukpo, the party faithful in the area voted in affirmation of their preferred Chairmanship aspirant, Oleho Augustine; Party men trouped out in their numbers and queued behind the chairmanship candidate to affirm their support for his candidature.

Shortly after the exercise, the APC Party Chairman of Guma Local Government, Hon. Lazarus Asema, described the process as peaceful and lauded the APC‘s leadership in the state for effective leadership and proper organisation.

In their separate interactions with the media, Hon Abua Yaji and Hon. Fidelis Audu expressed their satisfaction with the process. They commended stakeholders in the Local Governments for the successful primary election.

The exercise, however, had the following as Chairmanship candidates:

Hon. Elias Arugwu Ogbu for Ado, Hon Egnr Tarkaa Solomon N for Konshisha, Hon. Chia Bernard Terna, Vandeikya, Barr. Atom Phillip, Kwande, Hon, Andrew Ocheme, Ogbadibo, Hon. Ogbole Mathew Ebere, Obi, Barr. Napoleon Otache for Agatu, Hon Elias Arugwu Ogbu, Ado, Hon. Eje John Elvis for Apa, Hon. Washima Tersoo Haris, Katsina-Ala, Hon. Ajeh Godwin Ogah, Ohimini and Hon. Akombo Stephen for Logo

Others are Hon Terver Agwaza for Ukum, Hon Benjamin Atoza, Gwer, Hon. Denise China Gwer-west, Hon Vincent Zaatsa Apera, Guma, Hon. James Gbamwuan Agudu Buruku, Hon Tyopaase Benjamin, Ushongo, Mrs. Ene Ameh JP, Okpokwu, Hon. Jonathan Shimgbe, Makurdi and Hon. Jackson Udama for Oju.