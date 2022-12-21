The former Dean of Students Affairs, and the current acting Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Benin, Professor Patrick Osarenmwinda Igbinaduwa, tasked government to improve funding in tertiary system in the country.

While identifying issues of poor funding in tertiary institutions amongst others, as the major issue, Igbinaduwa lauded lecturers for their efforts in producing outstanding graduates despite the system lapses. He stated that, some Nigerian graduates home and abroad, are known leaders excelling in their domain of study, making particular references to Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, and even Politics and Entertainment.

He used the opportunity to appeal the government to take critical look into the education system and tackle the challenges facing it, adding that, this can only be done with the help of experts, who are already acquainted with the system.

He also assured that, from his rich administrative experience gathered in the system these past years, he is capable and available to assist the federal government in proffering lasting solutions to the challenges in general.

Igbinaduwa, who is the chairman, UNIBEN Methylated Spirit and Hydrogen peroxide Production unit, is an outstanding Academic, with 17 years teaching experience and over 25years in Pharmacy, who has produced many outstanding graduates in the Academia.

As a professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof. Igbinaduwa has, over 30 local and foreign publications in his name, as well as membership recognition of several learned societies, such as, the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists in Academia, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Society, Pan African Chemistry Network and, the Nigerian society of Pharmacognosy, where he has held relevant positions respectively in these bodies.